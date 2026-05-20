Wednesday: May 20, 2026

Dear Patriot,

It has been said that the secret to happiness is freedom and the secret to freedom is courage.

This weekend we remember and celebrate the courage that allows us to pursue happiness.

It is early yet, but the results from the Tuesday primary elections show that the MAGA/Trump/America First base continues to clean the Augean Stables of accumulated scum.

The RINOs are not happy.

Don’t believe anyone who says that Trump is weak or MAGA is dead.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-TN) lost. Bigly.

A 7-term incumbent lost to a candidate who had never held office, never debated, and was only in the race because Trump asked him to be.

He is a farmer. He is exactly who the Founders had in mind when creating the House of Representatives.

MAGA is not dead.

We are just getting started.

Scroll on down to find….

America rededicated to God.

Trump makes the Swamp pay.

colleges forced to make cuts.

Drill Baby Drill.

flipping and flopping.

Make America Beautiful Again.

retro pizza may be a thing.

HOUSEKEEPING NOTE: This is going to be a jam-packed summer in America. To be ready for it, we are going to take a few days off to clear our heads and recharge. We will see you again on Wednesday, May 27th. In the mean time, have a safe, long Memorial Day weekend. Today’s complete newsletter is going to Everyone - Paid & Free. Free subscribers can receive Every article every time for only $5 / month …. Remember to thank God for all of our true warriors, the men and women who have died fighting for our freedom. We own them a debt that must be paid with our vigilance to protect the rights for which they died.

Note from subscriber: Thank you for starting my Monday with so much good news and with brevity that gives me knowledge I trust and use in discussions of current events. C.S.

1- Just another ignored story from this week. Ignoring events does not make them disappear. The left would like it if this outward display of Christianity never happened. But…it did happen. God saw it.

President Trump opened the Bible and read 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 aloud — word for word.

“If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

We have NEVER had a sitting President do this. We have a rare President who is leading America straight back to the God who founded her.

One side of the political aisle still has deep faith and recognizes that, at the very core of America, is a faithfulness to God.

MxM News

Faithful flood the National Mall to rededicate America to God

QUOTE: Thousands of Americans filled the National Mall on Sunday for a sweeping national prayer festival tied to the country’s 250th birthday, drawing faith leaders, worshipers and top Trump administration allies to Washington for an event President Trump heralded as a rededication of America “as one nation under God.” The gathering, organized largely by Freedom250, was built around prayer, scripture readings, religious music and remarks from leaders across Protestant, Catholic and Jewish traditions. The group said the event was meant to give thanks for “God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history” while asking for guidance for the next 250. President Trump set the tone for the event in February when he declared May 17 a national day of prayer, pointing to the same date in 1776, when the Continental Congress called for a day of fasting and prayer just weeks before the Declaration of Independence was signed. That historical connection became central to Sunday’s message, with House Speaker Mike Johnson defending the event during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a recognition of the deeply embedded history and religious and moral tradition of the country,” Johnson said, calling the gathering an appropriate tribute during the nation’s 250th anniversary year. “The people who are upset about it oppose that — they want to erase the history of America and pretend as if we’re not a nation that was dedicated originally to God,” Johnson said. Johnson pushed back hard on that criticism, saying complaints about so-called Christian nationalism have become a way to marginalize believers in public life.“They’re trying to silence the influence and the voices of Christians,” Johnson said. “I think that’s wildly inappropriate.”

2- One again, Fake News uses a headline to imply that President Trump has been defeated.

TRUMP DROPS $10 BILLION IRS LAWSUIT

That is as far as they dare to go.

Quite the opposite has happened. TRUMP MADE A DEAL.

He made a deal forcing the government to help the warriors who were destroyed by Joe Biden’s henchmen. Using what may have likely been a settlement or award for President Trump, he turned it back as restitution to those who truly need it.

Newsmax

Trump Drops $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit in Exchange for $1.176 Billion Compensation Fund for Biden Targets.

QUOTE: President Trump just delivered another decisive victory against the weaponized federal bureaucracy. He has agreed to drop his massive $10 billion lawsuit over the illegal leak of his tax records by a rogue government contractor in exchange for the creation of a $1.776 billion “Truth and Justice” compensation fund. The fund will provide restitution to Americans targeted and harassed by the Biden administration’s IRS and other agencies. The symbolic 1776 figure sends a clear message: this is about restoring American liberty from deep state abuse. This settlement comes as court deadlines loomed and marks a major blow to the radical left’s lawfare machine. While Democrats spent years obsessing over Trump’s taxes and cheering every leak, Trump is now forcing accountability and delivering real relief to victims of government overreach.

3- Finally, universities are facing the hard realities they created.

Clemson is roughly $1.5 billion debt, Syracuse is sunsetting 93 low-enrollment programs, UNC-Chapel Hill has cut $89 million over three years, Duke cut $350 million from their budget and let-go 600 faculty and staff, and Indiana is merging or eliminate 580 low production programs.

These examples signal overall higher education challenges including declining enrollment, massive administrative growth, rising tuition costs, and questions over the value of many degrees amid alternatives like trades.

Not to mention the loss of full-tuition international students due to immigration enforcement.

We hope this is the beginning of a turn-around in education. We need well-educated citizens.

WRAL

UNC’s $89M cost-cutting push targets programs, administrative costs

QUOTE: UNC’s cost cutting measures have increased from a $70 million target to over $89 million in total savings over three years. It’s expected that $2 million in cuts will come from “low performing academic programs.” UNC’s cost cutting measures have increased from a $70 million target to over $89 million in total savings over three years. $7 million of cost cutting will come from “Centers and Institutes,” which has caused controversy on campus. The University will also save about $17 million as it trims how much it’s spending on non-resident financial aid.

4- We have all we will ever need, if the left will just get the heck out of the way!

Caliber

Energy giants bet big on Alaska’s Arctic oil reserves

QUOTE: Major international oil companies are returning to explore in Alaska’s Arctic, as they seek to replenish reserves, diversify portfolios, and take advantage of US policy shifts under President Donald Trump that favor fossil-fuel development, Financial Times (FT) reports. ExxonMobil, Shell, and Repsol were among the producers that bid a record $163 million in March to secure leases in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska. The area, considered under-explored, is estimated by the US Geological Survey to hold 8.8 million barrels of recoverable oil. The return of Exxon and Shell after nearly a decade marks a policy success for the White House, which has rolled back environmental regulations and expanded lease sales. Industry capital expenditure in Alaska reached a decade high of $5 billion last year, up from $4.1 billion in 2024, according to Wood Mackenzie. “Alaska is a fantastic opportunity,” said Francisco Gea, head of upstream at Repsol. “With the imminent start-up of the Pikka project on the North Slope, the reversal in the decline of oil production in the great state of Alaska is going to help put more oil in the Pacific area at an important moment.”

5- So much for deeply held principles!!

Is it any wonder we are sick and tired of these self-serving politicians?

They believe they have life-time appointments to these seats. When voters show them the door, they have toddler-like meltdowns.

Breitbart

Sen. Cassidy Turns on Trump, Reverses Vote on Iran Resolution After Losing Primary

QUOTE: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was among the four Republican Senators who voted in favor of moving forward with a resolution that would direct President Donald Trump to pull the U.S. military out of the conflict with Iran. Cassidy’s vote in favor of moving forward with the Iran War Powers Resolution comes days after he lost his reelection bid to Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming. The Senate voted 50-47 to move the War Powers Resolution out from the Senate’s Foreign Relation Committee, with Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Cassidy voting with the Democrats, CBS News reported. Cassidy’s vote in favor of moving forward with the resolution represented “the first time” he has “supported advancing a war powers resolution,” according to the outlet. Cassidy, along with six other Republican senators, voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial after the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

6- We watched the Trump Tuesday presser held next to the new ballroom. In the background there was hammering, sawing, drilling…it was noisy!

But, Trump got the points across!

He is a GREAT builder. This ballroom will be beautiful and functional! NO MORE ugly buildings!

Of course, the left is hysterical over the whole thing, which makes it even more divine!

Here is the full press conference if you want to hear the sounds of progress.

The National Pulse

Trump Says Ballroom Roof Will Host ‘Drone Empire’ to Defend D.C.

QUOTE: President Donald J. Trump has revealed that his under-construction White House ballroom will incorporate military technology, such as a drone defense system. While providing a tour of the construction site to journalists on Tuesday, President Trump claimed that the venue would be both missile- and bullet-proof, as well as equipped with cutting-edge security technology. Trump emphasized the utility of the ballroom’s flat roof, which is planned to have a “drone port” equipped to protect the wider Washington, D.C. area, all while being capable of withstanding and repelling drone attacks. “[I]f a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact,” said the President. It was even suggested that the ballroom could include drone construction facilities to replenish the site’s defense capabilities. “Also for the drone building capacity, some of that takes place right down here,” Trump said. The White House ballroom is set to measure 90,000 square feet, accommodate roughly 1,000 guests, and cost an estimated $400 million. The project is scheduled for completion by late 2028. “On top of the roof, we [will] have the greatest drone empire that you’ve ever seen, and it’s going to protect Washington.” – President Donald J. Trump. The project has sparked legal challenges. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a D.C.-based non-profit conservation group, attempted to block the venue’s construction with a federal lawsuit in December last year. In February this year, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the design plans for the ballroom. Calls for the project’s completion have grown since the assassination attempt against President Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel earlier this year. The project is seen as necessary to ensure the protection of future Presidents, allowing them to host large-scale events in a properly secured venue.

7- We like the idea of going out for a pizza and salad bar with the family or on a date!

We remember that all the way back to the 60’s and 70’s.

Good luck to Tim Sparks. He has an inspired idea.

Revolver News

This guy bought 80 Pizza Huts and he’s bringing back the iconic style

QUOTE: It’s no secret there are certain things from the ’90s that hit people right in the childhood feelz. Stuff like Blockbuster on a Friday night, the Scholastic Book Fair, mall fountains, McDonald’s birthday parties. And yes, the old-school Pizza Hut with the red cups, stained-glass lamps, salad bar, arcade games, and those giant booths where families actually sat down together and talked while they stuffed their pie-holes with pizza. Those old Pizza Huts were way more than just a pizza joint. It was a little bit of an Americana ritual. So it’s no shock that people are losing their minds over one franchise owner who’s planning to bring back the old Pizza Hut ’90s charm. And the timing couldn’t be better, because we’re living in a world where everything has been flattened into corporate gray, QR codes, app orders, self-checkout, and restaurants that feel like some HR waiting room. This guy remembers something corporate America forgot. People don’t just miss the food. They miss the feeling. Tim Sparks, president of Daland Corporation, is restoring many of his Pizza Hut restaurants with the classic dine-in touches Americans remember from the ’80s and ’90s. Some of the retro locations are becoming his top performers, which tells you that nostalgia sells when it’s attached to something people actually loved. Some customers are driving hours just to eat inside one of Tim’s places because they feel modern restaurants lost the “family” feeling that made people love them. But it does make you wonder, did corporations deliberately turn restaurants into cold, forgettable spaces… because family, talking, and lingering weren’t a priority anymore? People aren’t just geeked about lamps and red cups. Believe it or not, there was a time in the USA when a pizza place felt like an “event.” Now you walk into these redesigned chains, and they look like they were decorated by a committee of people who hate joy and family.

Next Newsletter ….. Next Wednesday - May 27th

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PRAY for all of our troops spread worldwide.

PRAY for the families and friends deprived of loved ones who died in battles.

PRAY for the President.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all warriors.

PRAY for the United States of America.

SHARE the truth.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic