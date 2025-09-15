September 15, 2025

Dear Patriot,

We continue to mourn the murder of Charlie Kirk.

We continue to be shocked by the hateful messages the radical, communist, evil left has been posting on social media about Charlie.

We are frustrated by the ineptness of almost all elected politicians.

We shake our heads over information about the people involved in the shooting.



However, in all that fog, there seems to be a glimmer of something bigger happening in the world.

Check it out in this newsletter.



1- You will love listening to Sidney, who guested on the show, Viewpoint This Sunday. Hit the link below. Then scroll down to the box under the photo of Charlie Kirk. It is a panel of guests and Sidney comes on about 14 minutes in but it is all good to listen to.



America Out Loud News





2- We pray that John Nolte is right.



We lived through another remarkable grassroots movement, The Tea Party.

It was a miraculous political lesson in the power of the grassroots. There was no charismatic leader. There were no big moneyed interests propping it up. It came from the deep frustration of Americans having communist policies forced on them.



The Tea Party was terrifying to The Swamp. So, the IRS was dispatched to kill this movement in the cradle, with the help of the establishment Republican Party.



While The Tea Party dwindled, the energy of it remained poised for another opportunity to grow. That came when Donald Trump glided down an escalator.



The MAGA Movement is The Tea Party but grown up. It has grown even stronger for a decade now.



The recent upheaval, driven by the despair of the violent murder of Charlie Kirk, is yet another dimension of the conservative grassroots.

However, this layer is centered on faith.

We must pray without ceasing that it can navigate the many walls that will be built to contain it and crush it.



John Nolte at Breitbart



Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Flipped a Remarkable Switch in the MAGA Movement

QUOTE: What the left’s public execution of Charlie Kirk has done to mobilize the MAGA movement is something I never expected to see.



For more than 20 years, I’ve been a part of the conservative movement. Never a mover or shaker, but a cog happy to be overpaid to do my part. And an observer. Always an observer.



Last week, after the terrible news arrived that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had been assassinated, I observed something remarkable. It was so remarkable, it’s difficult to find the words, but I’ll try.



It was as if some years ago someone downloaded a computer program directly into the fractured and fragile right-of-center movement, a movement that has always been balkanized and squabbling over territory. This computer program sat there a long time waiting for a specific thing to happen, and when it did happen, a switch within each of us was flipped, and a miracle occurred.



We didn’t require a leader. There were no talking points issued. It just… happened.



All at once…

• We understood what had changed forever and why.

• We mobilized.

• We prepared for action.

• We instinctively knew what that action would be.

• We knew we had the power to take that action.

• We took that action and are doing so effectively.

• We share an unprecedented resolve.

• We’re in it for the long term, forever if needed.



And here’s the healthiest part of what’s happening: No one is standing around helplessly complaining about how the regime media aren’t fair. No one’s crybabying about media bias. No one’s wringing their hands that the media aren’t doing to the left what they always do to us. Instead, based entirely on group instinct, we instantly understood that it was up to us to hold accountable those who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s murder and those on the organized left (Democrats, media, academia, etc.) who put a fatwa on Charlie Kirk and the rest of us with their 24/7 “Nazi” and “fascist” and “white supremacist” talk.



This has never happened on our side before. The corporate media have lived in our heads forever, but the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk finally evicted those demons.

Today, we have arrived at a place that seemed impossible 20 years ago… The media no longer hold power over us. The media no longer matter. At long last, and after decades of hard work, with the flip of that switch, we realized that we have the power now, and what a joy it is to watch us effectively use that power to hold evil accountable, welcome converts, and mobilize against the wicked forces that seek our spiritual and physical destruction.



CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CBS, ABC, NBC, NPR, PBS, are now white noise to us, no different from those lying about Israel murdering Charlie Kirk. Whatever, whatever, we say. We have work to do.



Better still, instead of empowering the media with our complaints, instead of giving the media control of our emotions as we rage against their countless sins, we’ve transformed those sins into something useful: fuel to make our arguments, bring in converts, and hold evil accountable.



All at once, we’ve become impervious to the media’s usual tricks with the dual revelation that 1) the media are irredeemable and not worth our time, and 2) through alternative and social media, we hold the power in our country.



Democrats and the media are calling for unity. In the past, we’ve fallen for that trap. But this time the switch flipped, and our collective voice said: Go away. You didn’t ask for unity during the George Floyd riots. You never ask for unity when it’s your side. You demand only fealty.



Democrats and the media are calling for us to tone it down. Another trap we’ve fallen into. Not this time. This time our collective voice said: Go away. You never demand that your side tone down the rhetoric. It’s only ever us, and when we do, when the best of us seeks to have a civil dialogue with you, you publicly execute him to terrorize the rest of us.



Democrats and the media are desperate to emotionally blackmail us as we seek accountability for those who celebrate murder. Ah, yes, the old “muh principles” trap.



Collectively, we say: Go away. We saw what you did to a nobody rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask. You destroyed his career and made every Republican lawmaker answer for him.



Today, there are literally thousands and thousands of credentialed Democrats (teachers, lawyers, academics, health care professionals, etc.) inciting murder against us by celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder, and you’ve done nothing other than defend them.



Our collective responses are glorious, and the most important part is the “go away” part.



We’re done with the media. We don’t need them. We know they want us dead.



“They call us Nazis — what do you think they want to happen to us?” asks Kurt Schlichter.



We’re not them, and the terrible loss of a prince burned into us a moral clarity…

They loot and burn. We hold candlelight vigils.

They cheer violence and murder. We do not.

They champion and fund domestic terror groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. We do not.

They cancel and blacklist people over opinions. We seek long-overdue accountability for celebrating violence.

We hold the power now.

And we’re wielding it — peacefully, lawfully, relentlessly, and mercilessly.



Everything’s changed forever. Where this ultimately leads or how successful it will be, I can’t say. But at long last, we understand the mission, understand the enemy, have joined arms, and are on the march.



3- Convincing hard core, brain dead Democrats to convert is a Herculean task. But…there are signs it is happening.

You can view the many TikTok videos at the link.



Revolver News



Tens of thousands WalkAway after seeing celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s assassination

QUOTE: There’s a movement happening that you need to know about. It’s a massive trend sweeping TikTok right now, where lifelong Democrats and even self-described liberals… nose rings and all… are announcing they’re done with the Democrat Party. What brought all this on? Watching their fellow Dems openly celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Many of these people admit they didn’t like Charlie or agree with his politics. But they believe in his right to speak, debate, and live without being gunned down in the United States of America. That’s the line their party crossed when thousands poured onto social media to celebrate a 31-year-old man being shot in the neck in front of his wife and young kids. So yes, the outrage and shock are very real. And for countless voters, this was the very moment when the wool came off their eyes and they saw exactly what their party has become — a radical, bloodthirsty, and proudly Marxist group of terror extremists.



There are literally tens of thousands of these videos, but we pulled together the ones we felt were most powerful. Honestly, we encourage you to watch as many as you can, because seeing these people finally open their eyes is exactly what Charlie worked for in life… to open hearts and minds.



Even hardcore liberals are horrified, with many saying they’re proudly praying for Charlie’s family.



Most of the Dem voters speaking out on TikTok are declaring they’re done. They simply can’t align themselves with a party that celebrates murder and death.

Many Democrats see the assassination of Charlie Kirk as the death of free speech. They’re only now realizing that the party they’ve supported doesn’t actually believe in free speech at all. It’s been an eye-opening moment.



You can see the shock and horror at the sheer lack of humanity, especially from these Dems brave enough to speak out about it.

Many of the people walking away from the Democrat Party are those who’ve spent years straddling the middle ground.

Also, a lot of “closet” Trump supporters are coming out of the closet.



At the end of the day, this is exactly what Charlie devoted his life to — opening eyes, challenging ideas, and showing that we can talk through our differences with respect and conviction. And as painful as this moment is, we know Charlie is looking down, seeing this massive awakening unfold, and smiling.



4- This is a screen shot of a post from X. It is written by the producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show” about the changes happening at Turning Point USA.



In addition to the surge in new Turning Point USA chapter requests, more than $4.6 million has been raised to support Kirk’s family through the Christian crowdfunding site, GiveSendGo.





5- We are praying for our friend David Clements and his lawsuit against New Mexico State University. David is seeking accountability for the terrible injustices he has suffered because he refused to get jabbed. He has also been a warrior in proving the 2020 election was full of fraud.

Please read more about this lawsuit at the link.



The Professor’s Record



PRESS RELEASE - NMSU Alumnus and Former Professor Files Legal Action Over Unlawful Vaccine Mandate

QUOTE: Today, David K. Clements, a former Assistant Professor of consumer protection and business law, announced the filing of a lawsuit against New Mexico State University (NMSU) and its Board of Regents, alleging breach of contract and violation of the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act.

The action stems from his wrongful termination on October 15, 2021, for refusing to comply with NMSU’s COVID-19 experimental vaccine and mask mandate, which he contends violated federal law by lacking informed consent and refusal rights.



“It is difficult to announce this lawsuit in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. He fought for free speech on campuses just like NMSU. Before his life was tragically taken, lives and reputations were destroyed on campuses across America for exercising our First Amendment right to combat forced injections, masking, and invasive testing. For those who held the line against forced injection, many had to endure a six-inch nasal swab shoved up their nose, scraping the back of their throats every week, or else face the loss of their job. It was dehumanizing. I will fight these monsters with everything I have,” Clements stated.



Clements, who taught at NMSU until his dismissal, argues that the mandate disrupted educational services to both students and faculty—services generating $2.6 billion in economic output—and exploited his position as a tenure-track professor to pressure students to get an injection with virtually no scientific data advising them of their risks.

“The university effectively took bribe money tied to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, among others. They chose to rake in millions of dollars rather than look out for the health and safety of faculty and students. The statute of limitations for breach of contract is six years. I hope this lawsuit will alert former colleagues and students that were harmed by the jab or denied accommodations, that a university’s greed should not outweigh their rights to receive an education free of coercion. There is still time on the clock for thousands of lawsuits to be filed,” Clements stated.



Clements’ objection to the mandate’s illegality has been vindicated by recent developments, including the CDC’s 2025 withdrawal of vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women and Moderna’s requirement for placebo-controlled trials. “As an alumnus and educator, I sought to protect my students and colleagues from potential harm, only to face retaliation,” Clements stated.



The lawsuit seeks reinstatement to a tenured position, compensatory and treble (triple) damages under the UPA for what Clements describes as a willful and unconscionable trade practice. He has requested preservation of all related records to ensure transparency.



Clements, a licensed attorney, presents a formidable challenge to NMSU if the matter were to proceed to trial. With eight first degree murder convictions, a “prosecutor of the year” award under his belt, alongside experience in dismantling a drug trafficking organization in southern New Mexico, Clements is not your typical pro se Plaintiff. Thus far, he has defeated every single complaint brought by his political adversaries to strip him of his law license, now totaling a whopping six investigations.



In a bit of irony, Clements was honored with NMSU’s most prestigious teaching award the day before he was suspended for refusing to subject his students to medical harm.

PRAY for America.

PRAY for all leaders.

PRAY for our enemies.

PRAY for all victims of crime.

PRAY for all those mourning that they be comforted.



SEEK the truth. It is well hidden.

SHARE the truth. Truth brings clarity to confusion.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

