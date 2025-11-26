November 26, 2025

There has been a not so subtle effort to squeeze Thanksgiving out as a celebrated holiday.

With Halloween going from a sweet night for children to dress in disguise and walk the neighborhood for sugar treats, to a month long ghoul fest for adults ... and Christmas being increasingly hyped for spending money …Thanksgiving is losing importance.

We are going to work to make sure the one uniquely American and Christian holiday is not brushed off.

Each year we take a day to thank God for His abundant blessings, guidance and salvation.

This year, we thank all of you for your steadfast loyalty and support. Your trust keeps us going.

Make some memories. Love on your family. Eat some food. Throw some footballs. Watch some games. Rake some leaves. Take some naps.

We will talk to you again on Monday.

A personal Thanksgiving message from Sidney ….

1- We love the old hymns, particular the ones that are related to Thanksgiving.

This song is 428 years old. It speaks across many generations.

It must be a keeper!

THANK you God for words and melodies that give us guidance and hope.

Here is our favorite rendition.

Diana Leagh Matthews

Behind the Hymn: We Gather Together

QUOTE: We Gather Together is a popular hymn sung at Thanksgiving. The song was written in 1597 by Adrianus Valerius. The original title of the Dutch hymn was “Wilt heden nu treden“. The song was written to celebrate the Dutch victory over the Spanish forces in the Battle of Turnhout. The song acknowledges the triumph over the nation’s turbulent history. In 1626, the song was published for the first time in Nederlandtsch Gedenckclanck, a collection by Adrianus Valerius in Haarlem. Dutch settlers brought the song with them to the new world in the early 17th Century. The tune we usually sing the hymn to today is by a Viennese Choirmaster, Eduard Kremser’s score, originally titled Wilt Heden Nu Treden. He wrote the tune in 1877. He also translated the lyrics into Latin. The tune is based on a 16th Century Dutch folk song Ey, wilder den wilt. In 1894, Theodore Baker translated the text into English. The hymn first appeared in an American hymnal in 1903, according to the Hymn Society in the United States and Canada. The Methodist-Episcopal Church added the song to their 1935 hymnal and the song gained popularity. In 1937, the Dutch Reformed Church in North America decided “to abandon the policy that they had brought with them to the New World in the 17th century of singing only psalms and add hymns to the church service. “We Gather Together” was chosen as the first hymn in the first hymnal.” Wikipedia states, “According to Michael Hawn, professor of sacred music at Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology, “by World War I, we started to see ourselves in this hymn,” and the popularity increased during World War II, when “the wicked oppressing” were understood to include Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.” The song continues to be a popular Thanksgiving hymn. 1. We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing; he chastens and hastens his will to make known. The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing. Sing praises to his name, he forgets not his own. 2. Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining, ordaining, maintaining his kingdom divine; so from the beginning the fight we were winning; thou, Lord, wast at our side, all glory be thine! 3. We all do extol thee, thou leader triumphant, and pray that thou still our defender wilt be. Let thy congregation escape tribulation; thy name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!

2- This is a free course from Hillsdale that delves into the very early days of our country and how hard it was to survive.

THANK you God for scholars and writers who seek the true history of America.

Hillsdale College

“Colonial America: From Wilderness to Civilization”

QUOTE: In 2026, America will celebrate 250 years of independence. But long before Jefferson, Adams, or Washington, generations of people had already built the habits of liberty and self-government that made the Revolution possible. They braved famine, disease, and harsh winters. They formed churches, militias, and local assemblies. As they carved civilization from the wilderness, they learned to govern themselves, created thriving communities, and gave rise to the spirit of republicanism. How did ordinary men and women accomplish this? And what lessons can we learn from them today? You won’t find these stories in most classrooms—but you WILL in Hillsdale College’s newest free online course: “Colonial America: From Wilderness to Civilization.”

3- An interesting history of manufacturing in America and the undergirding reason it was such a roaring success.

Take some time to read the entire article at the link.

THANK you God for the men and women who achieved great feats to advance mankind.

Note: This article is the second of a series, which will appear under the unifying title of “Unleash the American System.” These articles will document the historical evidence of how Manufacturing, Technology, Engineering and Science have been embedded in both the American Republic and American Culture from the beginning. This is the story of true American Progress, a dynamic now being revived under President Donald Trump after decades of economic decay and decline. In future installments, we shall look at the Presidencies of George Washington, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy, and we shall explore the great contributions those individuals made to the betterment of America. From the beginning the American Experiment was intimately linked to the fight to develop a productive economy, a productive future for its citizens.

Robert Ingraham at Promethean Action

The Massachusetts Miracle: How America’s Industrial Spirit Was Born

QUOTE: Long before the American Revolution, Massachusetts colonists were forging a new kind of society—one that would challenge the British Empire’s attempts to reduce America to a supplier of raw materials and slave labor.

In 1630 John Winthrop led a flotilla of ten ships and 800 passengers into Boston Harbor. In 1642, Winthrop’s son, John Winthrop the Younger, organized the founding of “The Company of Undertakers for the Iron Works in New England.” Four years later, the New World’s first ironworks opened in Braintree, Massachusetts. The General Court promised the company a 20-year monopoly on iron production, provided it produced finished bar iron, and on the condition it would only be allowed to export that portion that was not needed for the economic development of New England.

The new iron works began in 1646. Then, in 1647, the iron works was relocated to a more suitable site at Saugus—the famous Saugus Ironworks—and within one year, it was producing a ton of iron per day! By 1650, the works consisted of a blast furnace for producing pig iron and gray iron (which was poured into molds to make pots, pans, kettles, skillets and other products), a forge where pig iron was refined into wrought iron, a quarter-ton hammer that was used to make iron bars, which were sold to blacksmiths for manufacture into finished products, and a rolling and slitting mill that could be used to manufacture nails, bolts, horse shoes, wagon wheels, axes, saw blades, and other implements. It was one of the most technologically advanced iron works in the world.

It is astonishing to contemplate that by 1650, American colonists had established one of the most advanced iron manufacturing industries in the world, producing finished goods for domestic usage, on land that only 20 years earlier had been utter wilderness.

It is of critical importance to recognize that the amazing accomplishment of John Winthrop the Younger and his allies, described above, was not simply a pragmatic economic intervention. The motivating impulse is to be found in the intention to create a productive society, an impulse grounded in the deeply held religious beliefs of the original Pilgrim and Puritan settlers. At the heart of this is the belief in the God-given creative and agapic nature of the human identity.

4- Rush loved Thanksgiving. He told the story every year.

THANK you God for blessing us with Rush and his indelible way of communicating.

You can read this version from 2018.

The True Story of Thanksgiving

Here you can click to listen to Rush tell the story and remember that great voice. (Scroll down in the article)

THANK GOD for all He has given us.

PRAY for our country; that we may continue the walk with God.

RELISH your family. Even those who are lost…especially them.

LEARN our history and how we got to this time.

COUNT your blessings.

ENJOY a delicious meal shared with others.

SING.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

