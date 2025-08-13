Defending The Republic
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
We're back!
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Aug 13
•
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday .... sort of
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Aug 8
•
Defending The Republic
Will August be a hot, slow month?
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Aug 6
•
Defending The Republic
Russian hoax and American jeans
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Aug 4
•
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Aug 1
•
Defending The Republic
July 2025
It is all connected
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 30
•
Defending The Republic
Clean up on ... any aisle with Democrats
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 29
•
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 25
•
Defending The Republic
It's like deja vu all over again.
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 23
•
Defending The Republic
Conspiracies, Sedition and Treason?
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 21
•
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 18
•
Defending The Republic
Fast flying news
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
Jul 16
•
Defending The Republic
© 2025 Defending The Republic
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts