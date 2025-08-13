Defending The Republic

Defending The Republic

Home
Archive
About

July 2025

It is all connected
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
Clean up on ... any aisle with Democrats
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
It's like deja vu all over again.
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
Conspiracies, Sedition and Treason?
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
Good News Friday
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
Fast flying news
Newsletter analysis and summary of current social/political news
  
Defending The Republic
© 2025 Defending The Republic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture